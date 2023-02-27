French prosecutors have opened a preliminary investigation into a rape accusation against Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi, a judicial official said Monday.

The investigation is being led by the prosecutor's office in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, the official said. The official would not provide details about the accusation or comment on media reports about what allegedly happened.

PSG officials did not respond to requests for comment, and Hakimi has not publicly responded to the accusation.

The Spain-born Hakimi, a right-back and star of Morocco's history-making team at the World Cup, did not play in PSG's victory over Marseille on Sunday because of thigh problems.