Achraf Hakimi is under investigation after a rape accusation was made against the Paris Saint-Germain player. Photo by Aurelien Meunier - PSG/PSG via Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi will be available for selection despite being investigated for alleged rape, sources have told ESPN.

On Monday, a judicial official said French prosecutors opened a preliminary investigation into a rape accusation against the Morocco international.

A judicial source told ESPN that a 23-year-old woman went to police over the weekend and said that Hakimi raped her. The woman didn't want to press charges, but the prosecutor's office still decided to open an investigation.

Hakimi has not been charged by the authorities.

ESPN sources added that Hakimi denies all allegations against him with his club backing the player and willing to select him to face Nantes in the Ligue 1 game on Saturday.

Neither Hakimi and PSG have not made public statements regarding the investigation.

Hakimi's lawyer Fanni Colin is in constant dialogue with the investigators and the player is willing to completely cooperate with the investigation, according to sources.

The 24-year-old attended the FIFA Best awards ceremony in Paris on Monday where he was selected in the 2022 FIFPRO World XI.

Hakimi, who was born in Spain but was a star of Morocco's history-making team at the World Cup, did not play in PSG's victory over Marseille last week because of thigh problems.