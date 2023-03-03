Julien Laurens speaks about the "masterclass" from Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi in PSG's win over Marseille. (1:00)

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar is out of the Champions League round-of-16 second-leg clash away at Bayern Munich next week, manager Christophe Galtier said.

Neymar was stretchered off with an ankle injury midway through PSG's 4-3 comeback win against Lille last month.

The scans revealed that the ligaments were damaged and that his recovery would take around two to three weeks.

When asked at a news conference on Friday whether the Brazil international would return for Wednesday's European tie, Galtier replied: "No, I think he is out against Bayern."

Neymar submitted himself to intensive treatment and rehabilitation to try to get fit for the Bayern clash.

PSG face an uphill task to reach the next round of the Champions League knockout stages after falling to a 1-0 home defeat to Bayern Munich in the first leg.

The 31-year-old missed PSG's 3-0 victory at Marseille on Sunday and also will not play against Nantes on Saturday in Ligue 1.