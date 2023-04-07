Burley: Why would Messi want to stay at PSG? (1:11)

Kylian Mbappe has held talks with Paris Saint-Germain after the forward criticised the club for using him in a video to promote season ticket sales, according to manager Christophe Galtier.

PSG released a video on Wednesday which featured snippets from an interview with Mbappe, in which he talks about the club and its supporters. It also linked to the ticketing section on the club's website.

The 24-year-old fumed on social media and claimed he was not informed by the club on how the interview would be used.

Speaking about the situation in his Friday news conference, Galtier told reporters: "It's very difficult to comment on, it concerns Kylian and the club.

"Kylian was in a very good mood this morning, he was smiling, he cut short the training session with hip discomfort, but it will not compromise his participation in the Nice game.

"I know there have been a lot of discussions between the management and Kylian. The incident, or misunderstanding, has been cleared up."

Galtier also said the club's situation is "not acceptable" after their lead at the top of the table was cut to six points after a run of disappointing results.

PSG were 10 points ahead in late February but have now lost their last two games in their worst start to a calendar year in 22 years. On Saturday, they visit Nice, who are on a 12-match unbeaten streak, although they drew their last four games.

Second-placed Lens will be next up for PSG, who have already been eliminated from the Champions League and the French Cup.

Lens will provisionally move within three points of PSG later on Friday if they beat Strasbourg at home.

"These are important matches," Galtier added. "Nice are on a huge unbeaten run since [coach] Didier Digard took over. Then we will be hosting Lens, but first there is Nice.

"We are all aware that we must do more, including myself. We must also show more personality and have a lot of pride. Our situation is not acceptable. We must not act, but react."