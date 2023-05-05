Julien Laurens says Lionel Messi's trip to Saudi Arabia and subsequent suspension by PSG is a result of the club putting an end to their leniency with star players. (1:32)

Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier has condemned his club's own supporters for staging protests outside Neymar's house and added he had nothing to do with the decision to suspend Lionel Messi.

PSG's dip in form this year, especially after they were knocked out of the Champions League in the round of 16 in early March, has been a cause for concern for fans.

Galtier's side were unbeaten in all competitions until December but have since lost nine games, with fans protesting outside Neymar's home this week chanting for him to leave.

The Brazil international has been ruled out for the rest of the season after ankle surgery in March but Galtier declined to comment on whether the forward would be at the club next season.

PSG condemned the fans' actions while Galtier said it was unacceptable for supporters to protest outside a player's house.

Christophe Galtier has hit out at fans who targeted Neymar's home during the week. Photo by Steve Bardens - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

"Regarding the protests in front of a player's home, we have to be careful with that. Private life must remain private," he said in his Friday news conference ahead of Sunday's game at Troyes.

"I can understand the anger, the disappointment of our fans. You may protest at the training ground or at the PSG office or after a match at the Parc des Princes.

"But I cannot accept it at anyone's house -- whether it's Neymar or anyone else."

Meanwhile, Galtier said it was the club's decision to suspend Messi for two weeks after an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia when he was supposed to train with his team following their 3-1 defeat at home to Lorient in the league on Sunday.

Sources have told ESPN that the Argentina captain will leave the French champions at the end of the campaign and he has received a formal offer to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal next season.

"I was informed by the board at the start of the week of the decision to suspend Messi. When I was informed, I had the responsibility of not commenting on it," Galtier added.

"I'm employed by the club and that is my role... The decision was nothing to do with me. I was informed of the decision.

"Leo's suspension has added to poor performances, we can't hide behind that... I can't say it has been a pleasant period. There's a target to achieve, players are working hard. We are focused and committed."

PSG lead the standings but last weekend's loss has reduced the advantage over second-placed Marseille to five points with five games left this season.