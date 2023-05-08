Lionel Messi has issued an apology to PSG for missing training to go to Saudi Arabia. (0:36)

Lionel Messi is training with Paris Saint-Germain again, the Ligue 1 team said Monday, after the forward was suspended for making a trip to Saudi Arabia and missing a training session as a result.

PSG did not officially say whether Messi's disciplinary punishment had been revoked, but a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that the Argentina star resumed his training after the suspension was lifted.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to publicly discuss the matter. PSG had not specified the length of the suspension, though sources told ESPN it would be two weeks.

The move suggests that the World Cup winner will be available for PSG's next league game against Ajaccio on Saturday, barring an injury.

French media reported that Messi was suspended for two weeks after an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia when he was supposed to train with the squad the day after the Ligue 1 leaders' 3-1 defeat to Lorient last month.

Messi, who apologised to PSG and his teammates on Friday, was left out of the squad for their 3-1 win at second-bottom Troyes on Sunday.

PSG posted a picture of Messi training on social media, along with the caption: "The Argentinian striker from Paris Saint-Germain was back in training on Monday 8 May."

Sources told ESPN that Messi trained alone as Monday was a day off for the team.

PSG are six points clear of Lens and eight in front of Marseille with four rounds of games remaining this season.

Messi's future at PSG has been the subject of much speculation.

A source close to Argentina's captain told Reuters that he received a formal offer to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal next season, with a contract renewal at PSG not in the cards for the World Cup winner who turns 36 next month.

Saudi Arabia appointed Messi its tourism ambassador last year and he visited Jeddah in May 2022.

He returned in January to play a friendly match with PSG against a team of Saudi League stars, when he faced great rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Information from Reuters, The Associated Press and Julien Laurens was used in this report.