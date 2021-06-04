PSG forward Sandy Baltimore has been named in the top-10 U21 players to watch. (0:38)

Paris Saint-Germain have beaten Dijon 3-0 to win their first Division 1 Feminine title and break Lyon's 14-season dominance in the league.

The destination of the title went down to the final day of the 2020-21 season with PSG needing a win against Dijon as Lyon remained just a point behind them.

- Stream FC Daily on ESPN+

- 21 players Under-21: ESPN's top young women's footballers ranked

The two title contenders met twice this season in the league with PSG winning the first encounter to snap an 80-game unbeaten run in the league for Lyon. The second match was a 0-0 draw.

As well as putting an end to Lyon's domestic hopes, PSG also knocked them out of the Champions League at the quarterfinal stage with a 2-2 aggregate win on away goals.

The title has been a long time coming for PSG who have finished second in the league in eight seasons, including for the past three seasons in a row.

Vous n'avez pas entendu❓



𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐍𝐄𝐒

𝙲𝙷𝙰𝙼𝙿𝙸𝙾𝙽𝙽𝙴𝚂

𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗡𝗘𝗦

𝐶𝐻𝐴𝑀𝑃𝐼𝑂𝑁𝑁𝐸𝑆

𝘊𝘏𝘈𝘔𝘗𝘐𝘖𝘕𝘕𝘌𝘚

𝑪𝑯𝑨𝑴𝑷𝑰𝑶𝑵𝑵𝑬𝑺

𝘾𝙃𝘼𝙈𝙋𝙄𝙊𝙉𝙉𝙀𝙎



🏆 #WeAreParis and #WeAreChampions 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/YzBXdEoRu7 — PSG Féminines (@PSG_Feminines) June 4, 2021

They were knocked out of the Champions League by eventual winners Barcelona at the semifinal stage.

PSG's Marie-Antoinette Katoto has been a bright spark for the side, scoring 21 goals.

Chile international and PSG goalkeeper Christiane Endler kept 19 clean sheets, the most of any player in the league.