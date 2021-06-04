        <
          Paris Saint-Germain break Lyon's 14-season league dominance with first title

          5:05 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Paris Saint-Germain have beaten Dijon 3-0 to win their first Division 1 Feminine title and break Lyon's 14-season dominance in the league.

          The destination of the title went down to the final day of the 2020-21 season with PSG needing a win against Dijon as Lyon remained just a point behind them.

          The two title contenders met twice this season in the league with PSG winning the first encounter to snap an 80-game unbeaten run in the league for Lyon. The second match was a 0-0 draw.

          As well as putting an end to Lyon's domestic hopes, PSG also knocked them out of the Champions League at the quarterfinal stage with a 2-2 aggregate win on away goals.

          The title has been a long time coming for PSG who have finished second in the league in eight seasons, including for the past three seasons in a row.

          They were knocked out of the Champions League by eventual winners Barcelona at the semifinal stage.

          PSG's Marie-Antoinette Katoto has been a bright spark for the side, scoring 21 goals.

          Chile international and PSG goalkeeper Christiane Endler kept 19 clean sheets, the most of any player in the league.