Former Paris Saint-Germain player Aminata Diallo has been charged with aggravated violence by French prosecutors in connection with an attack on one of her former teammates.

The judge has requested that Diallo remain in custody after she was arrested earlier on Friday.

It is the second time she has been arrested as part of an investigation into the attack last year on Kheira Hamraoui. Diallo was taken into custody in November and released without charges.

Quoting the Versailles prosecutor's office, the Journal Du Dimanche reported that Diallo was arrested on Friday morning and is suspected of having set up the attack on her teammate.

Diallo's questioning by police came after four men were arrested earlier this week in connection with the attack.

Hamraoui was attacked following an evening out with Diallo and other teammates. Hamraoui was hit several times with a metal bar and needed stitches to her hands and legs.

Diallo has been without a club since her contract with PSG expired at the end of last season.

