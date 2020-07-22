Mark Ogden argues that stars like Kylian Mbappe aren't the no-brainer signings Liverpool may think they are. (1:14)

Kylian Mbappe has been announced as the cover star of EA Sports' FIFA 21 computer game.

The Paris Saint-Germain and France striker, 21, has emerged as one of football's brightest stars in recent years.

He won the 2018 World Cup with France months after helping Monaco reach the Champions League semifinals and has since won three consecutive Ligue 1 titles with PSG.

Mbappe also won Ligue 1 with Monaco in 2017.

Kylian Mbappe follows in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. FIFA 21 / EA Sports

"Being on the cover of FIFA is a dream come true," Mbappe said. "From my time at Bondy to Clairefontaine to the World Cup, this marks another big milestone.

"I've been playing this game since I was a kid and I am honoured to represent a whole new generation of footballers and be in the same group as many other amazing footballers who I now share this honor with."

Mbappe, who has attracted interest from Real Madrid and Liverpool with his contract at PSG set to expire in 2022, said he has no plans to quit the French champions.

"I am here and I'm in this project for the fourth year," he said. "This is the 50th year of the club and it's an important year in the eyes of the club, supporters and everyone."

After scoring the opening goal in PSG's 4-0 friendly win over Celtic on Tuesday, Mbappe will be back in competitive action when the Champions League returns in August.

PSG face Atalanta in the quarterfinals on Aug. 12 in Lisbon.