Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe suffered an ankle injury in the first half of the French Cup final on Friday and had to be taken off, as football returned in the country after a four-month hiatus due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Insider Notebook: Lampard loses faith in Kepa; Jovic's Real nightmare

The 21-year-old World Cup-winner was injured by a rash and dangerous tackle from Saint-Etienne captain Loic Perrin in the 26th minute, with his right ankle turning as he fell. Perrin was sent off after a video review.

Mbappe, who was left writhing in pain on the field after the tackle, is a key player in PSG's hunt for four titles this season.

The France international returned to the sidelines during the second half on crutches with a brace around his right ankle.

The Ligue 1 champions face Olympique Lyonnais in the League Cup final and have a Champions League quarterfinal against Atalanta coming up next month.