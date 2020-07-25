Julien Laurens provides the latest concerning Kylian Mbappe, who suffered an ankle injury in the French Cup final. (1:30)

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe is a major doubt to face Atalanta in the Champions League on Aug. 12, sources have told ESPN.

Mbappe suffered a serious sprained ankle in the French Cup final against Saint-Etienne on Friday night at the Stade de France, a game PSG won 1-0 thanks to a 14th-minute Neymar goal.

He was injured by a horrendous tackle from Loic Perrin before the half hour mark, but the player and PSG are relieved as the first diagnosis is less serious than feared.

The scans and X-rays Mbappe did on Friday night and Saturday morning revealed that no ligaments were damaged by the tackle.

However, the France international needs to walk with crutches and keep the plastic cast he has been wearing over his ankle since Friday night.

Mbappe will have more scans on Tuesday morning to assess the injury further, sources have told ESPN.

And it looks very unlikely that he will be fit for the League Cup final against Lyon on Friday.

The focus for now will be on his recovery and getting for as soon as possible.