French police said there were 36 arrests made in the capital on Tuesday after Paris Saint-Germain supporters celebrated on the streets after the club reached the Champions League final for the first time in their history.

PSG cruised to a 3-0 victory against RB Leipzig to set up a clash against Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich or fellow Ligue 1 side Lyon in the final on Sunday.

Thousands of the club's fans gathered on the Champs-Elysees to celebrate the victory with a number of them failing to wear masks and adhere to health protocols.

The police said arrests were made due to a number of individuals performing violent acts against officers and damaging shops in the city.

French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu responded to the images and urged supporters to avoid heading outside amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's truly sad that we couldn't have any PSG supporters at the stadium last night," she told France Info.

"I appeal to their responsibility so they can celebrate the victories of our clubs by staying at home with their closest friends in order to reduce the contamination risks. We have to avoid gatherings in the street."

There were similar scenes in England last month when a police officer was seriously injured after thousands of Leeds United supporters celebrated the club's promotion to the Premier League.

Liverpool fans were also condemned by the club and police when supporters defied social distancing rules to celebrate the club's first league title in 30 years in June.