Paris Saint-Germain and France striker Kylian Mbappe has tested positive for COVID-19, the French Football Federation (FFF) confirmed on Monday.

"The result of the COVD-19 test administered by UEFA on Monday morning was positive and he was taken from the group after training when the final results were given, before his return to his home in the evening," FFF said in a statement.

The 21-year-old forward will not play in France's Nations League against Croatia on Tuesday.

Mbappe, a star of France's 2018 World Cup victory, scored the winner on Saturday as France beat Sweden 1-0.

Mbappe joins six other PSG players who have tested positive including Neymar, Mauro Icardi, Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes, Keylor Navas and Marquinhos.