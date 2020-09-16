Julien Laurens tries to shed light on what happened at the end of PSG vs. Marseille with Neymar's recent comments. (1:45)

French football authorities have opened an investigation into Neymar's claims of racist abuse during a contentious 1-0 loss to Marseille on Sunday and banned him two matches for fighting in that same game.

The Paris Saint-Germain star was sent off after a fight between the two sides broke out on the pitch at the conclusion of the match. Neymar later tweeted that he had been the target of a racial slur from Marseille's Alvaro Gonzalez during the game.

The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) confirmed on Wednesday that it would investigate the Brazil forward's claims against Gonzalez, while also summoning Angel Di Maria to answer allegations he spit on Gonzalez.

Of the punishments announced for the match-ending brawl, Neymar and PSG teammate Leandro Paredes were suspended two games and handed a suspended sentence of another match, and defender Layvin Kurzawa was handed a six-match ban for his role. For Marseille, Jordan Amavi received a three-match ban and Dario Benedetto will be forced to sit out one match.