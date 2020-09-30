Julien Laurens confirms Kylian Mbappe has not asked to leave PSG and the club are optimistic he will extend his current contract. (1:10)



Marseille centre-back Alvaro Gonzalez has not been punished after being accused of racially abusing PSG star Neymar in a match earlier this month, the French league disciplinary committee announced on Wednesday.

The committee said in a statement that they "didn't have enough strong elements to establish the materiality of the facts regarding Alvaro's alleged racial abuse towards Neymar or from Neymar towards Alvaro."

Neymar accused Alvaro of calling him a "monkey" and some TV footage appeared to prove him right. Marseille put a case forward against the Brazilian for some insulting words towards Alvaro and Sakai. But again, the committee considered that they didn't have enough evidence of it.

The clash between PSG and Marseille was marred by serious incidents between the two teams, including a mass brawl which ended with five red cards shown by the referee.

Two weeks ago, the committee suspended Layvin Kurzawa for six games, Jordan Amavi for three, Neymar and Leandro Paredes for two and Dario Benedetto for one.

Last week, Angel Di Maria got a four match ban for spitting towards Alvaro during the game.