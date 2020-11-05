Frank Leboeuf lambasts Paris Saint-Germain's failure to play as a team in their loss to RB Leipzig. (1:18)

A total of 10 Paris Saint-Germain players were stuck in an elevator ahead of their Champions League clash at RB Leipzig.

A day before the match, first team players including Angel Di Maria, Marquinhos, Moise Kean, Presnel Kimpembe and Leandro Paredes were stuck in the hotel lift for 50 minutes.

- Stream FC Daily on ESPN+

The city's firefighters were on hand to rescue the players on Tuesday and safely lead them out of the lift.

Layvin Kurzawa uploaded a video of the incident on Instagram before it was later removed after the club asked him to delete it.

The French champions endured further embarrassment the following night after losing 2-1 to Leipzig and finished the game with nine men after Idrissa Gueye and Kimpembe were sent off.

The result leaves PSG in third position in the group and sit three points behind Manchester United and Leipzig.

The club were without star forwards Kylian Mbappe and Neymar for the trip to the Bundesliga side due to injury.

PSG defeated Leipzig to reach their first ever Champions League final last season before losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich.

"The press in France always asks the question, says that I am in danger," PSG boss Thomas Tuchel told reporters after the game.

"It's been like that since my arrival, I don't know why. It's the impression that the press and the environment are very, very critical, that's how it is.

"We can accept that it does not change my work with the team and the staff. It's the life of a coach in Paris, it's never enough. No problem for me. There are difficult phases in sport."