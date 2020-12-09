Shaka Hislop responds to PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir leaving the pitch after an alleged racist incident. (1:40)

Players and match officials took a knee and raised a fist before the resumption of Tuesday's postponed Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir.

The match was postponed until Wednesday after both teams walked off the pitch and refused to return following accusations that the fourth official, Sebastian Coltescu, had used a racial term to identify assistant coach Pierre Webo, who is from Cameroon, before Webo was sent off at Parc des Princes by Romanian match referee Ovidiu Hategan.

When the teams came out of the tunnel for Wednesday's restart, players and a new group of officials gathered around the centre circle, knelt and raised a fist for a few moments before taking their positions and starting the game in the 13th minute.

Making up the revamped officiating crew were referee Danny Makkelie of the Netherlands, along with fellow Dutchman Mario Diks and Poland's Marcin Boniek and Bartosch Frankowsky.