The initial assessment of Neymar's left ankle injury is "reassuring," Paris Saint-Germain said on Monday while Neymar himself said he was grateful because the injury "could have been worse."

The Brazil forward was stretchered off in stoppage time on Sunday when PSG lost at home to Lyon 1-0 to drop to third place in the French league.

After immediate fears of a serious injury, PSG said Neymar sprained his ankle. He will undergo further exams in 48 hours, the club added.

"It could have been worse, but once more, God has saved me from something serious. Now I want to recover and return as soon as possible," Neymar wrote on his Instagram stories on Monday.

Neymar was hurt in the seventh minute of injury time at Parc des Princes following a hard tackle from Thiago Mendes, who was then given a red card.

PSG's fourth loss of the season put Lille at the top after they beat Bordeaux 2-1.

Lyon are in second place on goal difference, while PSG are one point behind in third.