Julien Laurens reveals why Mauricio Pochettino has the edge over Max Allegri to take over at PSG. (1:31)

Paris Saint-Germain have announced the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager on a contract which runs until 2022.

Pochettino replaces Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked on Christmas Eve following a 4-0 win against Strasbourg in Ligue 1.

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Pochettino takes over with PSG third in Ligue 1, a point behind Lyon and Lille.

"I am really happy & honoured," Pochettino said. "I would like to thank the club's management for their trust.

"As you know, this club has always held a special place in my heart. I have wonderful memories. I return to the club today with a lot of ambition & humility."

PSG chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaïfi addedL "We are very pleased to welcome Mauricio Pochettino as first team coach. I am proud to see our former captain returning to Paris Saint-Germain, as the club has always remained his home.

"The return of Mauricio fits perfectly with our ambitions and it will be another exciting chapter for the club and one I am positive the fans will enjoy. With the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino, Paris Saint-Germain is committed to continue to build and move the club forward over the coming years."

Sources told ESPN that he had been in negotiations with the French champions for a fortnight before his appointment.

The Argentine spent two years of his playing career at PSG, where he won the UEFA Intertoto Cup in 2001.

With Ligue 1 on winter break, Pochettino's first game will come against Saint-Etienne on Jan. 6 before the Champions League round of 16 double-header against Barcelona.