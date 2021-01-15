Tom Hamilton believes Dele Alli is interested in a move to PSG, but thinks Daniel Levy could block the transfer. (1:09)

New Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino has tested positive for COVID-19 and will go into self-isolation, the French Ligue 1 club said on Friday.

Pochettino, who was appointed earlier this month, will not be in the dugout when PSG play away at Angers on Saturday, with his assistants Jesus Perez and Miguel D'Agostino set to take charge of the squad for the league encounter.

"Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino has tested positive for Sars-Cov2 after a PCR test. He will now be in isolation and follow the appropriate medical advice," the club said in a statement.

Pochettino joined PSG on Jan. 2 and has coached for three matches since arriving.

On Wednesday he earned his first title with the club, when PSG won the Supercup, 2-1, over Marseille in a match that saw Neymar return to action after an injury.

PSG had players missing for that game after testing positive for COVID-19.

PSG's players hugged each other in a big group after the final whistle as they celebrated.

Pochettino was not wearing a face mask when he was hugged by Neymar after he scored a late penalty, nor when joining in trophy celebrations with the players.

Reuters and the Associated Press were used in this report.