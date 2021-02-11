Julien Laurens provides an update on the injury Neymar sustained during PSG's 1-0 win vs. Caen. (1:18)

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has been ruled out for four weeks due to a hip injury and will miss the Champions League round-of-16 first leg clash with Barcelona at Camp Nou on Feb. 16.

The Brazil international came off injured during PSG's 1-0 victory over Caen on Wednesday and test results the following day showed the extent of the damage.

"Neymar suffered an injury to the left abductor on Wednesday evening," a PSG statement read. "On analysis of the clinical examination and imaging examinations, he will be unavailable for approximately four weeks depending on the course."

Exactly four weeks from the night he suffered the injury would bring Neymar to March 10, which is when the return leg between PSG and Barcelona and Parc des Princes takes place.

Neymar left Barca for PSG in the summer of 2017 in a world record €222 million transfer and this would have been his first return since then.

He was instrumental in the last meeting between the two sides in the Champions League, when Barca recovered from a 4-0 first-leg deficit to win the return 6-1. Neymar, then at Barca, scored two and provided the assist for Sergi Roberto's stoppage time goal which sealed a memorable comeback.

PSG, who were beaten finalists in last season's Champions League, will already be without the injured Angel Di Maria for the Barca game, who injured his thigh last Sunday against Marseille.

Neymar will also miss league matches against Nice, AS Monaco, Dijon and Bordeaux. PSG are third in Ligue 1, three points behind leaders Lille