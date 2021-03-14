Julien Laurens recaps a terrible night for Angel Di Maria and Marquinhos, who were robbed during PSG-Nantes. (1:27)

Angel Di Maria left Paris Saint-Germain's game against Nantes early on Sunday to rush to his home which had been burgled with his family present, sources have told ESPN.

Another PSG player, Marquinhos, also had his parents' house targeted by intruders during the match.

Marquinhos posted a statement on Instagram that read: "The business representatives of PSG and Brazil's Marquinhos can confirm that during the match against Nantes, his parents' home was burgled while his parents were present in the residence but nobody was hurt and everyone is doing well, it was more fear than anything bad. The French authorities have opened an investigation."

The Argentina international was substituted off by Mauricio Pochettino just after the hour mark after a strange scene where Leonardo, Paris' sporting director, filtered the bad news to the PSG manager, who then informed his player while walking him back to the dressing room.

A visibly upset Di Maria left the Parc des Princes to rush home to be with his family.

The police have opened an investigation and the club will offer their full support to the two players and their families.

Di Maria went through a similar experience when playing for Manchester United in 2015, when he and his family were the victims of an attempted raid by burglars.