Players at Serie A side Parma have gone into isolation after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus, the club announced on Saturday.

However, they will continue to train properly and their clash with Bologna on Sunday will go ahead as scheduled, as all of their playing staff tested negative.

- Stream Serie A games on ESPN+

"Parma Calcio 1913 communicate that the latest set of COVID-19 tests returned one positive result for a member of non-playing staff," a club statement read.

"This person was completely asymptomatic and has been promptly isolated in accordance with the federal and ministerial directives.

"The club also announce that all other members of the aforementioned squad tested negative for COVID-19 and have begun a period of isolation and training centre, though they will be able to continue their regular training activities while being constantly monitored, in accordance to the current protocol."

All sporting activity in Italy came to a halt on March 10. The country was the first in Europe to be seriously affected by the coronavirus crisis.

Football returned to Italy on June 20, with Parma in action away at Torino, and clubs have regular testing and are closely monitored by authorities who attend training sessions for any breaches of social distancing regulations.

Parma have endured a difficult return to action.They followed up an impressive 4-1 victory away at Genoa with defeats in each of their last four matches.