Parma U19 star Drissa Camara dons the Black Lives Matter kit. Parma Calcio

Parma will wear a special Black Lives Matter shirt for their clash with Sassuolo on the penultimate day of the Serie A season.

Parma traditionally play in a white shirt with a black cross through the middle. Parma displayed the new all-black kit on Twitter with pictures of men's first-team player Juraj Kucka, under-19s' Drissa Camara and women's U-19 player Giulia Soncini.

"Everyone of us needs to do their part in the fight against racism -- on and off the pitch," Parma's U.S. owner Kyle Krause said. "Sunday we will wear these shirts to raise our collective voices against racism, xenophobia and hate."

Anti-racism activist and former Parma player Lilian Thuram spoke of his pride at the initiative started by his former club.

"I felt pride towards the initiative from Parma, a club where I spent the main part of my career at," Thuram said. "And I and also proud to see how high the sensitivity is on behalf of the Gialloblu with regards to this issue."

The limited edition shirts are on sale on the club's website and the entire proceeds will go to local intercultural projects as well as the Lilian Thuram Foundation.

Parma, already relegated, are bottom of Serie A with 20 points after 36 matches.