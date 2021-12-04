Nashville FC becomes only the third team in MLS playoff history to miss all their penalty shootout attempts as the Philadelphia Union head to the Eastern Conference final. (0:47)

The Philadelphia Union will be forced to field a vastly understrength side for Sunday's Eastern Conference final against New York City FC due to 11 players being placed in the league's Health and Safety protocols.

The list includes usual starters Alejandro Bedoya -- who is the team's captain -- goalkeeper Andre Blake, left-back Kai Wagner, center-back Jack Elliott and center-back Jakob Glesnes. Also on the list are backup goalkeeper Joe Bendik, forward Cory Burke, midfielder Ilsinho, defender Alvas Powell, forward Sergio Santos and midfielder Quinn Sullivan.

A player will be listed as being as out due to "Health and Safety Protocols" for quarantine due to participating in high-risk behaviour, quarantine related to being a high-risk close contact, pending COVID-19 test results, an inconclusive COVID-19 test result, a positive COVID-19 test or a confirmed case or other illness not related to COVID-19.

A league source confirmed to ESPN that the game is going ahead as planned.

The seriousness of the situation emerged earlier this week when the Union's practice session on Thursday was canceled. The team trained with reduced numbers on Friday.

"We hope to have as many players available as possible for our game against NYCFC," manager Jim Curtin said during Friday's news conference.

He added, "Our players have worked tirelessly to get to this point. I know they'll be brave even in the adversity that we're facing.

"We've stepped up in big moments all year long. Be it international absences, the challenges of CONCACAF, players losing loved ones.

"Adversity on and off the field, this group always finds a way to step up. We will make our fans proud."