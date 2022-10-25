Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin was named the 2022 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year on Tuesday.

Curtin, 43, received 23.57% of the overall vote by MLS club technical staff, media and current league players. He narrowly edged CF Montreal's Wilfried Nancy (23.47) for the honor, while LAFC's Steve Cherundolo finished third (14.57).

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)

Curtin, who also won the award in 2020, guided the Union to a single-season club record in points (67), goals scored (72) and fewest goals allowed (26). Philadelphia hosts New York City FC in the conference final on Sunday.

He joins Bruce Arena (1997, 2009, 2011, 2021), Bob Bradley (1998, 2006, 2019), Schmid (1999, 2008) and Frank Yallop (2001, 2012) as the lone MLS coaches to win the award multiple times.