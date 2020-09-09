Portland wins 2-1 in Seattle for their first win since winning the MLS is Back Tournament. Watch MLS on ESPN+. (1:57)

Portland Timbers star Sebastian Blanco will miss the remainder of the MLS season after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

The midfielder suffered the injury in the Timbers' 2-1 win over rivals the Seattle Sounders on Sunday and will undergo surgery on Sept. 14 to fix the tear in his right knee.

- MLS Power Rankings: Columbus cements itself as title contender

The injury comes as a cruel blow to the 32-year-old Argentina international, who had been in stellar form this season. Along with tallying four goals and seven assists, and helping lift the Timbers to fifth place the MLS Western Conference, Blanco was also named MLS is Back Player of the Tournament after guiding his side to the trophy back in August.

In total, Blanco has registered 33 goals and 39 assists in 121 appearances for the Timbers across all competitions since joining the club from San Lorenzo in 2017.