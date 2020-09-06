Joao Felix scores his first goal for Portugal in a 4-1 win vs. Croatia. Watch the Nations League on ESPN+. (1:46)

Cristiano Ronaldo was asked to put on a face mask during Portugal's 4-1 UEFA Nations League victory over Croatia on Saturday night.

The Portugal captain, who has 99 international goals, missed the game because of a toe infection and watched from the stands.

Watch UEFA Nations League on ESPN, ESPN+ (U.S. only)

European champions Portugal, also winners of the inaugural Nations League in 2019, ran out comfortable winners.

But television pictures showed Juventus star Ronaldo had a tougher time as he told to put on a face covering while sat alongside Portugal's substitutes at the Estadio Do Dragao.

Portugal were in impressive form on their return to action after a 10-month hiatus and hit the woodwork three times before Joao Cancelo fired them ahead four minutes before half-time in the League A Group Three match.

Diogo Jota and Joao Felix both scored their first international goals in the second half before Bruno Petkovic pulled one back and Andre Silva then added a fourth.

Croatia were missing key midfielders Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic after their federation agreed not to pick them before the start of the European club season.

It was the first time Ronaldo had missed a Portugal game since November 2018.