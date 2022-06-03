Bernardo Silva has said playing lots is hard on squads. Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has said he concerned over the demanding schedule that players are facing.

Less than a week after helping City win the Premier League title on the final day of the campaign, Silva, who has made 50 appearances for the club across all competitions this past season, joined Portugal's squad.

Silva started for Portugal in Thursday's 1-1 draw against Spain in the UEFA Nations League group opener, the first of four games that Portugal will play in 10 days.

"For the fans it's good but for the players it's hard," Silva said.

"After a season in which we've had 60 games, to come here and then have to play four more... many people have spoken about it. There are too many games, in the end, too many injuries. We start the new season in a month's time and I'm certain we are not going to be 100% ready. It's tough but it is what it is."

A recent FIFPRO study found that the heavy workload and travel burden are affecting players' mental and physical health.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos also expressed his worry ahead of this month's international window at the demands made of elite players.

"Four games in the space of 10 days," Santos said. "I've never experienced this before, not even in a tournament. On top of that, the players are going to play these games after an exhausting season. We have to be careful and rotate the team."

The 2016 European Championship winners and 2019 UEFA Nations League champions Portugal headed into the international window having won two playoff games in March to reach the World Cup in Qatar.