American midfielder Richard Ledezma scored his first goal for PSV Eindhoven, putting the visitors ahead in the second half Sunday in a season-ending 2-1 victory at Zwolle.

The 21-year-old from Phoenix ran onto a long through pass after the ball took two bounces and beat goalkeeper Kostas Lamprou with a right-foot shot from 8 yards to break a 1-1 tie in the 73rd minute.

Ledezma made his PSV debut on Nov. 1, 2020, and his United States national team debut that Nov. 16 when he had a pair of assists in an exhibition against Panama. He tore his right ACL in his sixth game for the club, during a Europa League match against the Cypriot club Omonia Nicosia that Dec. 10.

He returned this past Dec. 23, but totaled just five minutes over four substitute appearances before entering Sunday's match in the 59th minute.

Meanwhile, fellow American Haji Wright extended his scoring streak to seven games, helping Antalyaspor to a 4-2 win at Kasımpasa on Sunday night in the Turkish league.

The 24-year-old, Los Angeles-born Wright increased his season total to 14 goals in 31 league matches. He has eight goals in his past seven games.

Wright intercepted a clearance by goalkeeper Erdem Canpolat inside the penalty area and scored into the empty goal for a 3-1 lead in the 53rd minute. Wright also hit the crossbar in second-half stoppage time.

After debuting for Schalke in 2018-19 and making seven Bundesliga appearances, Wright spent 2019-20 at the Dutch club Venlo and 2020-21 with Denmark's SonderjyskE. Wright played for the U.S. at the 2015 Under-17 World Cup, but has never been capped for the USMNT at senior level.