Glen Kamara of Rangers argues with Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela has been banned for 10 matches for "racist behaviour" in their Europa League round-of-16 match against Scottish side Rangers last month, UEFA said on Wednesday.

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara accused Kudela of racist abuse after the defender leaned into his ear and said something while covering his mouth, sparking a melee on the pitch and clashes in the final stages their Europa League round-of-16 match.

Kudela's ban also rules him out for representative team competition matches, meaning he will miss games for the Czech Republic in the European Championship this year.

Kamara has been suspended for three UEFA club competition games, following an investigation into the incident conducted by a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector.

Finland international Kamara was furious after Slavia's Kudela leaned into his ear and said something while covering his mouth, sparking the fracas in the final stages of the match in Europe's second-tier club competition.

Kudela had said in a Slavia statement he swore at a Rangers player after being fouled, but denied using racist language. His club also alleged that Kudela was assaulted by Kamara after the game and have officially complained to Scottish police.

UEFA said in a statement that Kudela's ban includes the one-match provisional suspension served by the player during Slavia's Europa League quarter-final first leg match against Arsenal this month.

Rangers' Kemar Roofe, who was also subjected to racial abuse on social media after being shown a red card for a high-boot challenge on Slavia goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar, was banned for four games.

Rangers, who were knocked out of the Europa League following a 3-1 aggregate loss after having two players sent off, were fined 9,000 euros ($10,763) for improper conduct.