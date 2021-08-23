Kyogo Furuhashi has been one of Celtic's best players since moving to the club this summer. Photo by Craig Foy/SNS Group via Getty Images

Rangers have identified supporters who directed racist abuse at Celtic's Japanese striker Kyogo Furuhashi and have indefinitely banned them from all the club's games, the Scottish champions said in a statement on Monday.

In a video that appeared on Sunday, a group of fans wearing Rangers shirts and travelling in a bus were seen singing racist songs targeted at Furuhashi and making offensive eye gestures.

The video was reportedly taken when the supporters were in Dingwall for Rangers' 4-2 Premiership win at Ross County.

"Rangers can confirm that an investigation is now complete in regard to a video circulating on social media yesterday. The individuals involved have been identified and will be banned indefinitely from all Rangers games," the statement said.

"Furthermore, the RSC [Rangers Supporters Club] of which they were members and travelled with to the game, have been banned from receiving tickets for future fixtures."

Earlier on Sunday, Celtic condemned the abuse, terming it "sickening and pathetic."

"Unfortunately, a number of Celtic players in recent years have suffered similar racist abuse. As a club open to all, we stand firmly against racism in all its forms and we will give Kyogo our full support. All stakeholders must work together in tackling all forms of bigotry," the club said in a statement.

New Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou told Celtic TV: "To be honest, it saddens me a lot because I'm the one who's brought him over here.

"I spent three-and-a-half years in Japan, and I was a foreigner, and I was welcomed with open arms over there. I know how polite and respectful the Japanese people were, and I'm the one that brought Kyogo here.

"It's not about education, people are more than well aware of what's right and wrong -- just be a decent human being and treat people with respect."

Furuhashi, who has scored six goals in seven games since moving to Celtic from Vissel Kobe in July, posted a tweet on Monday which read: "I'll never walk alone #Notoracism."

Celtic will travel to Rangers for the first Old Firm derby of the season at Ibrox on Aug. 29.