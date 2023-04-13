Rangers coach Craig McPherson (L) with manager Malky Thomson. Ewan Bootman/SNS Group via Getty Images

Rangers Women coach Craig McPherson has been banned for six games for headbutting Celtic manager Fran Alonso last month, the Scottish FA said on Thursday.

The 52-year-old approached Alonso from behind following the 1-1 draw in the Scottish Women's Premier League clash on March 27 and butted the back of his head.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

McPherson, who admitted violent conduct, later apologised and said he would "accept in full" any punishment.

"I know I have severely let myself, our team and the club down," he said in a statement. "I hold myself to the highest of standards and have never done anything like this before in a long coaching career, and I know I fell way short of that with my actions.

"This club is also built on incredibly high standards, and I have already apologised to the board, the football staff, and our fantastic group of players who I care about dearly.

"I would also like to apologise to the Rangers fans as I am aware of what a privilege it is to represent this club in any capacity, and I am sorry that on this occasion I did not uphold the standards this club demands.

"I also understand how exciting a time it is for the women's game in Scotland, which I have come to care passionately about, and I apologise for any negativity my actions have brought in our attempts to grow the game."

Feelings had been running high after Celtic rescued a point with a last-gasp equaliser.

While shaking hands with his opponents following the match, Alonso was headbutted from behind before players intervened to separate the two. Alonso said he "never talked" to the Rangers coach before the incident.

"Someone pushed me from behind," Alonso told Sky Sports. "I never talked to him the whole game. I was called a little rat, but I don't know why."

When asked about the incident, Rangers boss Malky Thomson said: "Without me seeing it I wouldn't comment. If that is the case there will be an investigation and we will look at it."