Sources have confirmed to ESPN that Martin Presa has pressed charges against football agent Ivan Garcia. David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Rayo Vallecano president Martin Presa has claimed he was assaulted and left hospitalised by a football agent as he negotiated a deal to sign Espanyol striker Raul de Tomas last month, sources have told ESPN.

Sources confirmed Presa has pressed charges against Ivan Garcia, who works for the agency ICM Stellar, for headbutting him during a meeting in Madrid in August.

In the police report, which was first revealed by COPE on Friday, Presa said things turned ugly when he accused the agency of damaging their own players' best interests.

Stellar, Presa added, wanted commission from the deal which he was not willing to pay because he had not contracted them to play any role in the operation.

At that point it is alleged Garcia, one of seven people present at the meeting, stepped forward and "unexpectedly and violently" assaulted the Rayo chief.

ICM Stellar have been approached for comment by ESPN.

De Tomas, who came through the Real Madrid academy, spent two years on loan at Rayo between 2017 and 2019, scoring 38 goals in 66 matches.

That led to a move to Benfica but the Spain international returned to LaLiga with Espanyol in 2020, where he has scored 45 goals in 89 appearances.

Both De Tomas and Espanyol were open to a transfer this summer, with Rayo keen to sign him, but the transfer window closed on Sept. 1 without a deal being agreed.