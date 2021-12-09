In the wake of their defeat to Union Berlin, RB Leipzig's head coach Jesse Marsch has been relieved of his duties after just three months in the role following a disastrous start to the season. (1:20)

RB Leipzig have appointed Domenico Tedesco as the club's new manager, four days after the departure of American Jesse Marsch.

The 36-year-old Tedesco, who previously coached Schalke and Spartak Moscow, has signed a contract to 2023 and will be on the bench for Saturday's league game at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach.

- ESPN+ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more (U.S.)

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

A former youth coach at Hoffenheim and Stuttgart, Italian-born Tedesco has limited Bundesliga experience, having spent less than two seasons at Schalke. He left Spartak earlier this year.

Marsch and Leipzig "mutually agreed to part ways" after the club suffered a 2-1 defeat at Union Berlin last week, a third consecutive league loss that left them 11th in the standings.

Leipzig, despite missing out on the Champions League knockout stage, earned a spot in the Europa League with a 2-1 win over Manchester City, with Marsch's assistant manager Achim Beierlorzer taking temporary charge.

Marsch took over at Leipzig four months ago after former head coach Julian Nagelsmann left to join Bayern Munich.

Under Nagelsmann, Leipzig were Champions League semifinalists in 2020 and Bundesliga runners-up last season, but lost six of their opening 14 league matches under the 48-year-old American.