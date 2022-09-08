Marco Rose has coached a number of clubs in Europe, including RB Salzburg, Gladbach and Dortmund. Roland Krivec/vi/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

RB Leipzig named Marco Rose as new head coach on Thursday after sacking Domenico Tedesco, with the Bundesliga club sitting 11th in the league having won just one of their opening five league games of the season.

Rose has signed a two-year deal at Leipzig, returning to the Bundesliga following coaching spells at Borussia Moenchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund, where he was sacked in May after a year in charge.

The 45-year-old is well acquainted with Leipzig's club philosophy having worked at RB Salzburg -- who are also owned by Red Bull -- as a youth coach from 2013-17 and as head coach from 2017 to 2019, winning two league titles and an Austrian Cup.

His predecessor at Leipzig, Tedesco, had taken over in December and helped Leipzig climb from 11th spot to fourth and to a place in the Champions League. He also led the team to a first major trophy in the German Cup.

But RB Leipzig have managed just one win from their five Bundesliga games, which include a 4-0 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt last week.

They were also beaten 4-1 at home by Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in their Champions League group opener on Tuesday.

Rose will debut on the Leipzig bench against former club Dortmund on Saturday.