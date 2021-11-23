Four different goal scorers strike for Real Madrid who return to the top of LaLiga with victory over 10-man Granada. (2:46)

Carlo Ancelotti has denied that being Real Madrid manager is a tough job, saying "if you have to race, it's better to have a Ferrari than a Fiat 500."

The 62-year-old has guided Madrid to the top of the LaLiga table so far this season, while they top Champions League group D ahead of facing Sheriff Tiraspol on Wednesday.

- ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

"No, it isn't difficult," he said, laughing, in a pre-match news conference. "A coach's job is complicated, yes, but if you have to race, it's better to have a Ferrari than a Fiat 500. That's what I feel right now, coaching Real Madrid.

"Every coach feels pressure. Coaches are fired every week, that's part of our job. But I have the responsibility and the excitement of coaching the biggest club in the world."

Ancelotti was previously in charge at the Bernabeu for two seasons, winning the 2014 Champions League before losing his job the following year. He returned last June after the surprise departure of Zinedine Zidane.

Madrid suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat to Champions League debutants Sheriff in September but have bounced back with two wins over Shakhtar Donetsk.

Three points in Tiraspol would guarantee qualification for the round-of-16.

Ancelotti said that he hasn't spoken to Isco after the midfielder refused to continue warming up before coming on as a substitute in the team's 4-1 LaLiga win at Granada on Sunday.

"It isn't a big problem," Ancelotti said. "My assistant said 'warm up more' and he said 'I've warmed up already,' That's all. There's no need to make a fuss about it.

"He's a serious professional, he's just angry because he's not playing. He's never shown me a lack of respect and I've never shown a lack of respect to him."

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois also responded to being left off FIFA's 2021 shortlist for The Best goalkeeper, suggesting his criticism of football's governing body over the packed fixture list is to blame.

Alisson Becker, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Edouard Mendy, Manuel Neuer and Kasper Schmeichel are this year's nominees for the award, with the winner being revealed on Jan. 17.

"It doesn't surprise me too much," Courtois said on Tuesday. "With what happened a month ago, some comments I made, maybe that's why. I know what I'm worth and what I'm doing."