Alejandro Moreno explains why Paris St. Germain should not be betting favorites over Real Madrid in their Champions league clash. (2:20)

Real Madrid's COVID-19 concerns continue to grow after the club reported five additional positive cases on Thursday.

Los Blancos trained on Wednesday but without Luka Modric and Marcelo, who returned positive coronavirus tests on Wednesday.

- ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more

- PL's COVID crisis: Explaining protocols, postponements

- Sources: PL clubs push for shutdown until 2022

Madrid had to move Thursday's training session scheduled for the morning to the afternoon as players, staff and club workers were tested again.

"Real Madrid announces that our players [Marco] Asensio, [Gareth] Bale, [Andriy] Lunin and Rodrygo as well as our first assistant manager, Davide Ancelotti, have tested positive for COVID-19," a club statement said.

Davide Ancelotti is the son of coach Carlo Ancelotti, who arrived at Madrid's training ground in Valdebebas on Thursday afternoon to carry out the session.

Earlier on Thursday, Marcelo posted a video on social media to reassure fans himself and his family are doing well and that he is eager to return to training as fast as possible.

On Tuesday, Real Madrid had announced positive test results for the coach of the club's basketball team, Pablo Laso, and point guard Thomas Heurtel.

Spanish football has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases in recent days, with positive results at LaLiga clubs Valencia -- including their manager Jose Bordalas -- and Levante, as well as LaLiga 2's Leganes and Eibar.

Madrid host Cadiz in LaLiga on Sunday, before travelling to Athletic Bilbao on Dec. 22 in their last game of 2021.