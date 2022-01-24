Eder Militao scores an injury-time leveller to earn Real Madrid a point in a 2-2 draw against Elche. (2:41)

Spanish police are investigating a robbery at the house of Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema while he was playing in the club's 2-2 LaLiga draw with Elche on Sunday.

Sources close to the investigation confirmed to the news agency EFE that the break-in took place between 3-7 p.m. local time (9 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET).

Meanwhile, Benzema was in action at the Bernabeu. He missed a penalty -- the first time he had failed to score for the club from the spot -- before going off injured in the 58th minute.

Madrid fought back from 2-0 down, after goals from Lucas Boye and Pere Milla put visitors Elche ahead, to draw the game thanks to a penalty from Luka Modric and a 92nd-minute header from Eder Militao.

It's not the first time that Benzema's home has been targeted by thieves.

In February 2019, the France international's house was broken into while he was playing for Madrid against Barcelona in El Clasico in the first-leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal.

A number of footballers' houses have been burgled in recent years in Madrid, with intruders breaking in while the players are in action for their clubs.

Real Madrid teammates Casemiro, Isco and Lucas Vazquez have all suffered robberies.

In September 2019, Casemiro's house was broken into while his wife and daughter were inside.

Two days later, there was a similar break-in at the home of then Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey.