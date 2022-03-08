Julien Laurens doesn't think anyone is playing better than PSG's Kylian Mbappe right now. (1:14)

Carlo Ancelotti has said he would understand Real Madrid fans applauding transfer target forward Kylian Mbappe as he lines up for opponents Paris Saint-Germain in Wednesday's Champions League round-of-16 second leg.

Mbappe's dramatic 94th minute strike gave PSG a 1-0 win when the two sides met in the first leg in Paris on Feb. 15.

The forward has dominated the build-up to the return fixture too, suffering an injury scare in training on Monday amid continued speculation about a move to Madrid this summer.

"I think the history of the Bernabeu says that great players have always been welcomed with applause," Ancelotti said in a news conference on Tuesday, when asked if would be bothered by the home fans cheering an opponent.

"I'd understand it of course. The fans like great players. But they like to see Real Madrid play well and win too."

The Bernabeu crowd has a history of recognising outstanding displays from opponents, with Ronaldinho famously receiving a standing ovation after starring in an El Clasico win for Barcelona in November 2005.

Kylian Mbappe is a doubt for Tuesday's Champions League clash with Real Madrid after picking up an injury in training. Aurelien Meunier - PSG/PSG via Getty Images

Madrid performed poorly in the first leg at the Parc des Princes and were unable to register a shot on target before succumbing to Mbappe's late winner.

"We couldn't play how we wanted," Ancelotti said. "We suffered from PSG's high press, we couldn't play out from the back and create chances to attack. That's what happened."

"It hurt us," he added. "This is a team with a lot of pride, above all in this competition. We're convinced that the best Real Madrid can compete with the best PSG. We saw the best PSG in the first leg, and let's hope tomorrow we'll see the best Real Madrid."

The focus at the Bernabeu will once again be on Mbappe. Madrid failed in a late bid to sign the 23-year-old in the final days of last summer's transfer window, and he has so far resisted PSG pressure to extend his contract, which is due to expire in June.

"We all want to play with great players, and Mbappe is one of them for sure," Luka Modric said on Tuesday. "Of course I'd like to play with him but we'll see what happens.

"It's difficult to talk about players who aren't here, other teams can get angry or interpret it badly. But the player who doesn't want to play with him in the same team doesn't exist."

Madrid will face PSG without Casemiro and Ferland Mendy, both suspended, while Toni Kroos is a doubt with a muscular injury.

"A player who isn't 100% can't play this kind of game," Ancelotti said. "If I think Kroos is 100% he'll play, if I think he's 95% he won't."