Luis Garcia feels Real Madrid must keep Carlo Ancelotti on as manager after they won their 35th LaLiga title. (1:58)

Carlo Ancelotti has revealed he is likely to retire when his current spell in charge of Real Madrid comes to an end, though he could be tempted by an opportunity to coach the Canada men's national team in the future.

Madrid were crowned LaLiga champions on Saturday, making Ancelotti the first coach in history to win championships in each of Europe's top five leagues. And the Italian, who returned for his second stint in charge of Madrid after leaving Everton last summer, said this job is likely to be his last.

"After this period at Real Madrid it is likely that I will retire," the 62-year-old told Amazon Prime in Italy ahead of Wednesday's Champions League semifinal second leg against Manchester City on Wednesday. "But if Real Madrid want me to be here for another 10 years, I'll be here for another 10 years.

"I would like to be with my grandchildren, to be on holiday with my wife. There are so many things to do that I've had to put aside," he noted.

"There's a lot of places I've never been to. I've never been to Australia. I've never been to Rio de Janeiro. I want to go visit my sister more often.

"Unfortunately you can't do everything, so the day I retire, I'll have all these things to do."

Ancelotti has won a joint-record three Champions League titles in a head-coaching career that dates back to 1995 and has seen him manage a host of European giants, including Juventus, AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Madrid.

He has never coached a national team, however. And Ancelotti said he could be tempted by that prospect, with the Canada job holding a particular interest. Ancelotti's wife Mariann Barrena McClay was born in Canada and the pair own a home in Vancouver.

"Certainly not for this World Cup. World Cup 2026, why not? I'd love to, sure. Canada has done very well."

Canada will take part in Qatar later this year having qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1986. With Italy having failed to qualify, Ancelotti recently said that he would be supporting Canada at the World Cup.