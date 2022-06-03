Real Madrid have demanded "answers and explanations" saying fans were left "helpless and defenceless" in the disorder that surrounded the Champions League final in Paris last weekend.

Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 at the Stade de France to win their 14th European Cup, but the final was marred by events outside the stadium.

Kick-off was delayed by over half an hour as thousands of Liverpool fans were held outside the stadium -- with French police using tear gas -- while there have also been reports of supporters being targeted and robbed by gangs after the match.

"We want to know the reasons that motivated the designation of the venue of the final and what criteria were taken into consideration, taking into account what happened that day," Madrid said in a club statement on Friday.

"We ask for answers and explanations that determine who was responsible for leaving the fans helpless and defenceless. The supporters general behaviour was exemplary at all times... What should have been a great celebration of football for all the fans who attended the game turned into unfortunate events that have caused deep outrage around the world.

Real Madrid have said they want to know why the chaos was able to take place. Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

"Many of the fans were violently assaulted, harassed, mugged and robbed. Some of these events also took place when they were driving in their cars or buses, fearing for their physical wellbeing. Some of them even had to spend the night in hospital due to the injuries received.

"Football has displayed an image to the world that is far removed from the values and objectives that it should always pursue. Our followers and fans deserve a response and that the relevant responsibilities be cleared up, so that situations like the ones experienced are eradicated forever from football and sport."

UEFA have already ordered an independent report into what happened, which will be chaired by the Portuguese politician Tiago Brandao Rodrigues.

In the aftermath of the game, French authorities claimed fake tickets and "massive fraud on an industrial scale" had been responsible for the problems fans faced getting into the stadium.

Liverpool subsequently demanded an apology for those claims and have since begun gathering evidence and testimony from fans who attended the game.