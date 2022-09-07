Alejandro Moreno praises Luka Modric and Eden Hazard in Real Madrid's win, but Moreno's biggest takeaway is Karim Benzema leaving the pitch with an injury. (2:11)

Karim Benzema is set to be sidelined for a month with the quad injury he sustained during Real Madrid's Champions League group stage match against Celtic, sources have told ESPN.

Benzema, who was awarded UEFA men's player of the year award for 2021/22, was forced off after just 30 minutes at Celtic Park on Tuesday as Madrid beat the Scottish Premier League side 3-0.

Madrid said in a statement: "Following tests carried out on our player Karim Benzema by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the semitendinosus tendon and a strain to the quadricep muscle in his right thigh. His recovery will continue to be assessed."

Sources told ESPN that the injury will keep the France striker out for a month meaning he is set to miss Madrid's second Champions League group stage match against RB Leipzig.

Benzema, 34, scored 15 goals in 12 matches in the Champions League last season as Carlo Ancelotti's side lifted the European title.