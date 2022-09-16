Check out how Real Madrid are taking free-kick practice to the extreme with a jumping mannequin wall. (0:27)

Atletico Madrid captain Koke has said Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior can expect "trouble" in Sunday's derby if he performs his trademark dancing celebration after scoring.

The Brazil international has attracted criticism from rival fans and players for instances of showboating and his dance moves when celebrating, which some consider to be a provocation.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)

Asked if he would understand the reaction of Atletico fans at the Wanda Metropolitano if Vinicius celebrated in his usual way, Koke said: "There would be trouble, for sure, [that is] to be expected."

But Koke said Vinicius, like any other player, was free to celebrate goals how he wanted to.

"If in the end he scores and decides to dance, well, it's what he wants to do," Koke said.

"Would I understand it or not? Everyone has their own way of being and of celebrating goals as they please."

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has said he does not understand the controversy surrounding Vinicius' goal celebration.

"He is a Brazilian, he dances very well, and I don't think it bothers anyone," Ancelotti said.

"He doesn't need to change anything regarding his attitude because he respects his rivals and the referee a lot.

"He is a special player because of how he plays, although at times, because of his way of playing, rivals might get angry."

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, meanwhile, has encouraged his national teammate Vinicius to continue dancing after scoring.

Neymar, who was left angry after he was booked for his goal celebration in PSG's 3-1 win at Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League, tweeted: "DANCE VINI Jr."

The Brazil star had further words of advice for Vinicius, writing in an Instagram post "Dribble, dance and be you. Happy just the way you are. Keep it up my boy, next goal we dance."

Vinicius responded to Neymar's comments on Twitter with the word "Always" and a picture of the pair dancing when playing for Brazil.

Atletico head into Sunday's league showdown five points behind LaLiga leaders Real Madrid after five games played.