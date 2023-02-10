Shaka Hislop and Alejandro Moreno react to Vinicius Jr. facing a racist incident before Real Madrid took on Atletico Madrid. (3:24)

Chelsea forward Joao Felix has defended Vinicius Junior's style of play following constant criticism and racist abuse of the Real Madrid forward by fans of opposing teams.

The Brazil international is the most fouled player in Europe's top seven leagues, and Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti had said Vinicius is targeted and provoked by the opposition.

"I don't understand the criticism of Vinicius," Felix, who joined Chelsea on loan from Atletico Madrid last month, said to Spanish outlet AS.

"Perhaps it's because he's better than everyone else, perhaps because he makes dribbles that others can't do, because he is faster than others, he scores goals, he gives assists.

"He is going through a very good spell, and it feels as though people are against him. I'm a friend of his, I speak to him and I like his football."

Vinicius, 22, had a heated exchange with several Mallorca players during Madrid's 1-0 league defeat on Sunday in the Son Moix stadium.

Mallorca coach Javier Aguirre was also critical of the player, saying the forward showed "a lack of respect" towards his team.

"I have seen Vinicius ask for yellow cards, dance, stick out his tongue, cheer on the stands ... Of course, I don't like my players to do it or my rivals to do it. I feel it as a lack of respect for the rival," Aguirre said.

Felix believes Vinicius' way of playing is "fun" and he should not change.

"His dribbles provoke but that's football," the Portugal international said. "It's his football, it's fun and I like it ...[rival] players get annoyed because of it [his style of playing] but they shouldn't.

"Football is not only passing, kicking, running behind the rival, defending ... it has to have dribbling, magic, which unfortunately you see less and less. I would tell him to continue to do the same."

As for the racist abuse that Vinicius is being subjected to in Spain, Felix said: "It's a pity that racist issues come out. There are ways of criticising without getting into that."

The latest incident was during Madrid's game at Mallorca on Sunday. LaLiga have filed a complaint with a court in Mallorca to punish those responsible but Vinicius believes Spanish authorities must do more to stop it.