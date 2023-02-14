Why Vinicius Jr. is so important to Real Madrid right now (1:27)

Carlo Ancelotti said Real Madrid's Brazilian players have been teasing him about reports linking the Italian coach with taking charge of the Brazil national team.

On Friday the Brazilian Football Confederation denied an ESPN Brasil report that Ancelotti had given the OK to becoming Brazil's new coach, taking over after Tite left following their quarterfinal exit at the Qatar World Cup.

ESPN Brasil reported that Ancelotti had responded positively to Brazil's interest, although no formal agreement had been reached.

"They joke about it," Ancelotti said in a news conference on Tuesday when asked if Madrid's Brazilian players -- Vinicius Junior, Eder Militao and Rodrygo Goes -- asked him about the story.

"They laugh about it, but we haven't talked about it. We're friends, they laugh. They're jokes. But the reality is different. I have a contract [at Madrid] until 2024."

Ancelotti, 63, returned to Madrid for his second spell in charge in the summer of 2021. He won a LaLiga and Champions League double in his first season. He has coached a string of elite clubs such as Juventus, AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Madrid, but never managed at international level.

Carlo Ancelotti said it seems strange that Vinicius Jr was omitted from the shortlist for the FIFA FIFPro World 11. David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Ancelotti was also asked about ESPN's report that Madrid are tracking Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic as a potential target this summer, as the club look to strengthen their attack.

"Whether we need a No. 9 is an opinion," Ancelotti said. "We have a number nine right now, it's Karim [Benzema]. It's true he isn't a kid, but we have him, and for next year too. I don't think it's the moment to talk about next season."

A year-long contract extension for Benzema, 35, is yet to be made official by the club, and for now the Ballon d'Or winner is one of seven first-team players whose deals are due to expire this summer.

Toni Kroos is another, but Ancelotti suggested that he believes the midfielder will stay at the Bernabeu.

"I know what [his decision] is but I can't say," Ancelotti said. "I'm not Kroos ... He hasn't told me, but the feeling I have is positive."

Madrid host Elche in LaLiga on Wednesday without forward Vinicius, who is suspended after picking up five yellow cards.

Ancelotti expressed his surprise that the Brazil international had been omitted from the shortlist for the FIFA FIFPro World 11, revealed on Monday.

"Vinicius not being there seems strange," he said. "I think they've made a mistake."