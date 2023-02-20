Shaka Hislop and Alejandro Moreno react to Vinicius Jr. facing a racist incident before Real Madrid took on Atletico Madrid. (3:24)

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior has said he will keep dancing in his goal celebrations after continuing to be a target of rival fans.

The Brazil international has been subjected to racial abuse and jibes by opposing supporters on numerous occasions this season, including during Saturday's 2-0 win against Osasuna at the El Sadar stadium.

Vinicius tweeted ahead of Tuesday's Champions League game at Liverpool: "Insults continue... but the dancing as well... See you in Liverpool! LET'S GO MADRID!"

During a minute's silence that was observed in memory of earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria ahead of Saturday's match, a fan was heard shouting "Vinicius, son of a b----."

Moreover, insults against Vinicius continued during the game, according to Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

"What was heard during the minute's silence 'son of a...' is deplorable. And then they shouted 'Vinicius die'. That is disgraceful," Courtois told DAZN.

"I don't think you always have to look at Vinicius, I think you have to start looking at people [in the stands]."

On Saturday, LaLiga introduced a special committee to review potential insults directed at Vinicius for the remainder of the season and take action.

"LaLiga cannot have a player that goes to all the pitches and is insulted," LaLiga president Javier Tebas said.

"And they are very serious insults. We have to find a solution. Vinicius has to be able to play on any football field without being insulted. It can't be like this."

Earlier this month, LaLiga filed a formal complaint with a court in Mallorca after Vinicius was racially abused by a fan during Madrid's 1-0 league defeat at Mallorca. TV cameras picked up a fan shouting racist chants at Vinicius during the game.

According to reports, that supporter has now been identified thanks to video taken that day by a police drone that filmed the stands.

The unnamed 20-year-old individual will now face hate crime charges that if found guilty, would lead to a €3000 fine and be prohibited from entering sports venues for at least six months.