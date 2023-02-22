Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has said more is to come from him after his sensational performance in the comeback victory over Liverpool on Tuesday.

The Brazil international scored twice, set up another goal and was voted UEFA's player of the match in Madrid's 5-2 win at Liverpool in the Champions League round of 16 first leg.

"I want to keep evolving," Vinicius said after the match. "I'm only 22 years old, despite being in my fifth season here, I want to continue having a starring role in the Champions League."

Vinicius broke Liverpool hearts last season when he scored to give Madrid a 1-0 win against Liverpool in the Champions League final.

He has been in fine form in Europe this season, scoring six goals and setting up two more in seven Champions League appearances.

"Right now, Vinicius is the most decisive player in the world," Ancelotti said after the game. "I hope he can maintain this level."

Vinicius went into the game at Anfield after being subjected to racial abuse by opposing supporters on several occasions this season.

Asked if he had additional motivation to answer critics on Tuesday, Vinicius said: "I don't try to silence anyone, I try to follow my life and reach my goals, help my teammates on a daily basis. They say the things I really want to hear. I want to stay here for a long time, because I feel that since my first day here It's my home."

Vinicius Junior scored twice to help Real Madrid comeback from two early goals at Liverpool. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Last season, Madrid battled back from the brink of elimination to overcome Manchester City and book their place in the Champions League final, and Ancelotti's side provided similar viewing by comeback from two goals inside 14 minutes at Anfield.

"The goals [we conceded] did not shake us," Vinicius said. "We were calm. Just like it was against [Manchester] City last season [semifinal return leg]. That's why these players won so much, they are players that are calm and put the game under their arms.

"It's not just me, but the whole team did a great job. We say that when the team does well defensively, it will usually win games because up front it manages to create moves. When Rodrygo and Karim [Benzema] are doing well, it's good for me and the team."

Madrid host Liverpool in the return leg on March 15.