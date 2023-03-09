Shaka Hislop and Alejandro Moreno react to Vinicius Jr. facing a racist incident before Real Madrid took on Atletico Madrid. (3:24)

The Spanish league filed another complaint to authorities on Thursday following racial insults aimed at Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior.

It was the seventh official complaint made by the league for insults against the Brazil forward. The latest complaint came after Madrid's 0-0 draw at Real Betis on Sunday.

The complaint was made to a court in Seville to try to identify the person and take the appropriate legal measures against the individual.

Vinicius has been subjected to racist insults since he came to play in Spain five years ago, while some of the league's complaints have already been shelved by Spanish prosecutors.

Last month, Spain's anti-violence commission proposed a fine of €4,000 ($4,200) and a 12-month ban from stadiums for a fan who levelled racist insults at Vinicius during a LaLiga match against Mallorca.

Valladolid recently suspended 12 season ticket holders while investigating their alleged verbal abuse of Vinicius.

The first trial against a fan who racially insulted a player in Spain is expected to begin this year following remarks by an Espanyol supporter against Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams in January 2020.

Vinicius Junior has been subjected to racist abuse on multiple occasions this season. David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Authorities are yet to find those responsible for hanging an effigy of Vinicius from a bridge in Madrid before the derby against Atletico Madrid last month.

The league has increased the number of overseers at matches to try to identify perpetrators of insults against players, especially when Vinicius plays.

In order to speed up the identification process, the league has set up a complaints channel through its website for fans who may have images or any information about the perpetrators.

Betis forward Aitor Ruibal said after Sunday's match against Madrid that "it was normal" for fans to insult Vinicius and for opposing players to try to foul him hard because of the way he plays. The Betis player received a lot of backlash for his comments and later said his comments were taken out of context.