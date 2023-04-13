Craig Burley explains why he doesn't see Chelsea overcoming the 2-0 deficit against Real Madrid in the Champions League. (1:13)

Vinicius Junior hailed Carlo Ancelotti as the best manager in the world after Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Chelsea in their Champions League quarterfinal first leg, adding he hopes the Italian can coach him for both club and country.

Striker Karim Benzema opened the scoring in the 21st minute at the Bernabeu on Wednesday with a close-range finish -- Vinicius provided the assist -- before substitute Marco Asensio doubled Madrid's lead in the second half shortly after Ben Chilwell had been sent off.

Ancelotti, who has been repeatedly linked with taking the vacant Brazil national team job this summer, has a Madrid contract until 2024.

He has come under pressure after falling 13 points behind Barcelona in the LaLiga title race, despite guiding Madrid to the Champions League quarterfinals and the Copa del Rey final.

"Let's hope it's both!" Vinicius said, laughing, when asked by reporters if he would prefer Ancelotti as Madrid or Brazil coach.

"For me, yes [he's the best coach in the world]. I don't know about everyone else, but for me and for the players here, he is."

Vinicius has contributed to a remarkable 20 goals in his last 20 Champions League appearances, with 10 goals and 10 assists, including the winner in last year's final.

"I see myself playing at my best, winning a lot of Champions Leagues like Karim [Benzema] has, like Luka [Modric] has," Vinicius said, when asked if he views himself as a future Ballon d'Or winner.

"They're great players who've been here and written their names in the history of the best club in the world ... I hope I can sign [with Madrid] forever."

Vinicius, 22, was previously criticised for his finishing when he joined Madrid in 2018, but the Brazil forward has seen a dramatic improvement over the last two seasons with 17 league goals in 2021-22 and nine so far this campaign.

"I think it's normal," he said. "I left Brazil at 18 years old, and came to the best club in the world, it's difficult. From 18 to 21 I was learning, I was doing things well, working hard, and now after two years and more than 200 games it's normal that I'm playing better."